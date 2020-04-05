Comment

As we spend time in lockdown we wonder what life will be like after April 26 and recognise there will be problems with Covid-19 for at least another 18 months.

It's time for researchers to work out the best drugs for treatment, develop a successful vaccine, and for it to be manufactured and distributed.

Being in that older demographic we're not looking forward to being repeatedly told to stay home, something we are not used to doing.

Advertisement

We are also aware previous emergencies produced some outstanding changes.

The Napier and Christchurch earthquakes led to safer building designs. After the 1930s Depression opportunities for our great grandparents to own well-constructed houses were created.

We do appreciate hearing all the good things happening during this lockdown.

We notice when walking the dog (on a lead) there is no rubbish from take-aways on streets.

We are hearing about friends and a granddaughter learning to cook while other families enjoy having time to cook proper meals.

Many recipes are being shared. Others are busy sowing seeds. Many are enjoying bike rides because on a bike it's easy to keep your distance, wave and shout greetings.

We live in a quieter environment, no background hum of local industry or early plane taking off and people at home are keeping their dogs company and controlled.

It's easier to hear birds and the sea.

Advertisement

Fewer vapour trails in the sky and vehicles on the road must be reducing our carbon footprint, benefiting our future.

People on social media and our library website are sharing creative ideas for working with kids.

Around the country yoga teachers and others are running classes through Zoom.

We are having very regular contact with our daughters and other family members and they with their friends and colleagues, which is fun.

However, we realise the need for employment opportunities to get our country up and running. And some are going to have to be endorsed and underwritten at Government level.

We like the suggested projects of bike, walking paths and light rail from the Mayor of Auckland. Using light rail to connect with other public transport should reduce carbon footprint so needs considering in other cities.

Recently we travelled from Picton to Christchurch by train and would like to do more train travel but there's only occasional opportunities around here.

It would be great to increase KiwiRail's passenger services and fleet of New Zealand built trains, as well as put emphasis on planning cycling and walking opportunities, and support for New Zealand made quality bikes.

Over the last year we have become aware of hospitals with deferred maintenance.

We need to invest in these facilities so that we know they can stand up in medical crises.

The care and support of all medical staff running medical facility needs more consideration too.

Similarly, we still have people in this country living in sub-standard housing or no house at all.

Major building and renovating strategies need establishing and co-ordinating to remedy this, especially for lower socio-economic members.

All have a right to be housed adequately.

With hand-washing and drying deemed critical these need to be facilities in all school, workplace and public toilets.

We've noticed improvements over the years, but some still don't providing this.

Is there a need for an inspector working with Health and Council Authorities that facilitates planning permission, local tradies or contractors and funding to get necessary improvements?

Probably this shutdown has made many realise the importance of local.

Local food, local healthcare, the people in our neighbourhood, our local shops, local newspapers and magazines and all local businesses we can no longer access.

‌

Covid-19 has slowed us down. Many are enjoying this.

We have reduced our reliance on carbon fuels.

We could decide to make both part of our life moving forward.

Economic measurements need to include wellbeing.

We owe this to ourselves.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

We need to recognise health professionals, supermarket workers, emergency service personnel, government planners, truck drivers, politicians, media and security personnel; all essential workers have been working extraordinarily hard to ensure most of us remain healthy, well, fed and informed.

Life for some has been extremely stressful.

Hopefully they get well-earned breaks with family and friends soon.

*Lyn and Graham Pearson are Sustainable Whanganui Trustees and active in Castlecliff Coast Care