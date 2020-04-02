People using Whanganui's Tranzit buses will be asked to provide their contact details after every journey - in case they need to be contact traced as part of the Covid-19 response.

Bus timetables have been reduced during the lockdown, with some services not running, and others using a Saturday timetable. These can be checked on the Horizons Regional Council website.

The buses are for travel to work by people providing essential services, and for people who need to access food or medical care and are without other transport.

People are asked to get on and off using bus rear doors, and not to get close to the driver or other passengers.

Advertisement

They are also to record the details of each trip and details of how they can be contacted, either by ringing 0508 800 800 or by filling in an online form on the Covid-19 page on the Horizons website.

Bus travel is free during the lockdown, which further avoids passenger contact with drivers. But it hasn't sparked a huge increase in passengers, Horizons' new transport manager Rhona Hewitt said.

"There's been a dramatic drop in numbers. Whanganui's bus services are usually used by 500 to 600 people a day. Since the lockdown they have only carried five to 20 people a day."

The drop is similar to that in other centres during the lockdown, she said.