Nancy Francis, who was thought to be Whanganui's oldest resident, has died, aged 107.

Born on December 12, 1912, in Geraldine, Nancy moved to Whanganui at the age of three and never left.

She lived through a lot of significant historic events, including the two world wars, one of which she still remembered the exact moment it ended.

As her family were unable to visit her at this time due to the Covid-19 lockdown, they are remembering her for who she was and what she loved about her life.

"She was a very relaxed person, she never really got too wound up about anything, I think that might be the secret to her longevity, she never really worried about anything," son Brian said.

He remembers when his grandson was asked to do a school project on the centenary of World War I and Brian asked his mum to give her great-grandson a little bit of insight to what life was like.

She was five, nearly six at the time and was cleaning out the scullery with her sister at her Tay St home and suddenly the clamour of whistles and factory hooters greeted the announcement of the end of the war in 1918.

She can remember calling out "Peace! Peace!".

Nancy attended St Mary's School briefly before spending the rest of her primary school days at Aramoho School.

She did not go to secondary school but attended Wanganui Technical College for a year, which she did not like so left and stayed at home the following year before getting a job at Wanganui Woollen Mills.

Nancy then met local boy, Owen Francis, and got married at age 21 at St Laurence's in Aramoho and later the pair had three children, Brian, Ross and Carole.

The pair were interested in motorbikes and music with Owen owning a Norton motorbike and playing euphonium in the garrison band.

Brain said his mother loved the brass band and opera and enjoyed going to Whanganui's Operatunity.

Two years after Nancy and Owen were married they sold the motorbike and used the money to build a home in Moore Ave where Nancy lived for 81 years.

Her last ride on a motorbike was with her son Ross on his GSX1100 that included the Cemetery Circuit, she was 75.

Nancy Francis her family (from left) Brian and Judith Francis, Carole Gibbard, Nancy, Ross and Lois Francis, Greta and Barrie French celebrating her 105th birthday. Photo / Paul Brooks

She also loved to dance, it was the only thing she could do better than anybody else she use to say.

With her sister being eight years older than her, when she was around 15 years old she was able to go to the dances with her and she loved it.

They held regular dances at the boat clubs. Aramoho was the closest but she often took a tram to town to attend a dance at Union Boat Club.

Owen lived until he was 95 and at the age of 103 Nancy had a fall and succumbed to the fact she needed to be looked after in a rest home and hence became a resident of the Virginia Lodge Rest Home.

"She loved her sport and would watch sport on Sky till the middle of the night," Brian said.

Marilyn Williamson, manager of Virginia Lodge Rest Home, said Nancy was an amazing person and she will be truly missed.

"We will all miss our Nancy, out little star, a women to be admired."

She said the rest home residents and staff sends their condolences to Nancy's family and this difficult time.

"It is really sad she can't have a funeral she deserves under the circumstances and we all feel really sad about that."

As well watching sport, Nancy played hockey at school and had a brief go at cricket before taking up golf as a social sport later in life.

She and Owen were heavily involved at the Castlecliff Golf Club and for a time Nancy became the president of the women's section.

Nancy's children are now mourning the loss of their mum and due to strict conditions from the Government, they have not been able to hold a funeral service for her.

Brain said their sister Carole is at Jane Winstone Retirement Village and cannot leave and he and his brother, Ross, are isolating together.

"Our sister is left out of the loop so it's quite a sad time for the family."

He said up until Monday evening they were not allowed into the rest home to view their mother's body but it may now be possible for them to go.

They are planning to have Nancy cremated and when the lockdown is lifted they will have a memorial service for her that all her friends can attend.

Nancy passed away on Friday, March 25 at the rest home and leaves behind her three children, nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

