New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has postponed the State Highway 4 public information sessions planned for March 23 in Raetihi and March 24 in Whanganui.

Regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said NZTA will continue provide updates to the public, including progress on the preferred option for a permanent fix for Te Ore Ore section of highway damaged in the October 2019 slip.

"We appreciate there has been a high level of interest in these sessions and our team was looking forward to chatting to locals about the progress being made on the highway; however, we need to prioritise people's health and safety," I'Anson said.

Information will be available through a special edition of NZTA's State Highway 4 printed bulletin, as well as through the project website, social media and fortnightly email newsletter.

