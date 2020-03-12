Local graphic designer Tim Garman has just completed his fifth set of stamps for New Zealand Post, with the native New Zealand parakeet the kākāriki the latest to feature in what has been an eclectic mix of subjects to date.

Garman's first commission for New Zealand Post was in 2007, where he designed a set commemorating lesser known Kiwi innovations such as spreadable butter and the tranquiliser gun.

"That particular set was actually released as a limited edition of 2000," Garman said.

"There are collectors out there who have their name down for those as soon as they're released, so I only managed to get my hands on number 12 of the Kiwi Innovations release."

Other themes of Garman's stamp designs include underwater reefs in 2008, whales of the Southern Ocean in 2010, and Kiwi author Margaret Mahy in 2013.

Garman said the release of the Mahy edition was particularly memorable.

"I was invited to the National Library in Wellington, where Margaret Mahy's granddaughter was reading passages of her stories to local school children.

"New Zealand Post are always looking for innovative things to do with their stamps.

"They've released designs with meteorite dust in the stamps, and another had seeds impregnated in them, so you could plant them in the ground if you wanted."

New stamps are released by New Zealand Post every month. Despite having a design team in house, Garman said they have a large database of external designers to call on as well.

"Stamps are something I've always had an interest in.

"The collectable side of stamps are almost as popular as the postage side of things these days, and it's great to think that my designs will be in people's stamp books for years to come."

Garman also teaches graphic design at UCOL Whanganui and works as a remote facilitator online for SIT Invercargill. Local brands he has designed include Sport Wanganui, White Aluminium, Jigsaw, Eyes On Victoria, Kai Iwi School, Keith Street School, Kaitoke School and eHaus.

To visit his website, go to www.silver-i.co.nz