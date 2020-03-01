Two lucky Lotto players in Whanganui and South Taranaki were among the 39 second division winners in Saturday night's draw.

Players who bought tickets at SuperValue Whanganui and Four Square Patea each won $26,117, joining 37 other winners from around the country to get a boost to their bank account after winning a share of the second division prize.

SuperValue Whanganui owner Sajar Patel said he and his staff were thrilled to have sold a winning ticket.

"The winner has not been in to claim their prize as yet but we hope it is one of our regular customers.

"It will be life-changing for them because that's half a year's wages for many people."

Taj Singh, owner of Four Square Patea, was equally delighted to have sold one of the winning tickets.

"We haven't seen the winner yet but our regular customers have been telling us how pleased they are that we sold a winning ticket.

"We are very pleased that someone in our community is a winner."

Eight Lotto players from other parts of New Zealand also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $35,771.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot of $50 million was the biggest draw in New Zealand's history after no one clinched the $42m prize in Wednesday's draw.

Lotto NZ sold more than 2.3 million tickets for Saturday's draw, with around 2300 being sold every minute as players were making a last-minute dash to be in to win.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.