ALL WEEK
La Fiesta 2020
Where: Various locations
Details: This is the 11th year of the festival that celebrates women in Whanganui, with a range of events and activities throughout February. Go to
for the programme.
Bike Wise Whanganui
Where: Various locations
Details: February is Bike Wise Month with a range of events for all ages. Go to letsgowhanganui.org.nz for the programme.
THURSDAY
Kowhai Park Runs and Walks
When: 5.30pm walkers, children's 1km 5.45pm, runners 6pm
Where: Kowhai Park
Details: Wanganui Harrier Club's six-week series of 1km, 3km and 5km races starts today. $3 per night, kids under 14 $2 per night, $1 for 1km event. Spot prizes and barbecue ($2).
Thoughtful Thursdays Documentary
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Camino Skies: The inspirational journey of six strangers from New Zealand and Australia walking the 800km Camino de Santiago to overcome personal and physical trauma. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Lyric Singers
When: Rehearsals recommence 7.30pm-9.30pm today
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Glasgow St
Details: Non-auditioned choir. New members welcome. Contact Joanna Love, phone 345 9073.
Caleb Isaacs: Everything is Motion Tour
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Christchurch's Caleb Isaacs releases his debut full-length album Everything is Motion today. Support from Grace Zanetta. Tickets $10 from www.undertheradar.co.nz or $15 on the door.
FRIDAY
Summer Racing Doubleheader
When: Noon and 4.30pm
Where: Wanganui Racecourse and Hatrick Raceway
Details: Thoroughbred racing at Wanganui Racecourse from 12.05pm, last race 4.09pm. Greyhound racing from 4.30pm at Hatrick Raceway. Free entry and free parking.
Fulfilling Fridays Film
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Woman at War: Halla is a 50-year-old independent Icelandic woman who leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Proceeds to a local charity or organisation. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
The Sheepragettes & Zac Crakalaka
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Soul sisters of Wellington + hip hop/dub prince of Sydney are coming to Whanganui this Valentine's Day and they are bringing the L.O.V.E.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Waimarino A&P Show
When: 9am-5pm
Where: Raetihi Showgrounds, State Highway 4
Details: Celebrate rural New Zealand - events include Pedal Power, Young Farmers Competition and the Pet Parade. The show is held in conjunction with the Raetihi Wild Food Festival. Gold coin donation which also gives you a ticket to win one of three prizes.
Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Saturday Cruise
When: 2pm
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
Whanganui Musicians Club
When: 8pm
Where: 65 Drews Ave
Details: Pangaea - an east/west fusion band from New Delhi and Aotearoa.
SUNDAY
Kiwi Kids Bike Race
When: 1pm (registration at 12.30pm)
Where: St John's Hill School, Parkes Ave
Details: The first in a series of events organised by Wanganui MTB Club for kids aged 3-13 to help build skills and confidence on bikes.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
TUESDAY
Submission Day for pattillo 2020 Whanganui Arts Review
When: 10.30am-4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Entries for the 2020 Arts Review must be delivered to the Sarjeant today.
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
WEDNESDAY
Open Mic Night
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: An evening of entertainment from Whanganui musicians, songwriters and poets. Open to all, 20-minute slots. Text Geoff on 021 634 900 to guarantee your place.
