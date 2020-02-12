ALL WEEK

La Fiesta 2020

Where: Various locations

Details: This is the 11th year of the festival that celebrates women in Whanganui, with a range of events and activities throughout February. Go to

for the programme.

Bike Wise Whanganui

Where: Various locations

Details: February is Bike Wise Month with a range of events for all ages. Go to letsgowhanganui.org.nz for the programme.

THURSDAY

Kowhai Park Runs and Walks

When: 5.30pm walkers, children's 1km 5.45pm, runners 6pm

Where: Kowhai Park

Details: Wanganui Harrier Club's six-week series of 1km, 3km and 5km races starts today. $3 per night, kids under 14 $2 per night, $1 for 1km event. Spot prizes and barbecue ($2).

Thoughtful Thursdays Documentary

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Camino Skies: The inspirational journey of six strangers from New Zealand and Australia walking the 800km Camino de Santiago to overcome personal and physical trauma. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Lyric Singers

When: Rehearsals recommence 7.30pm-9.30pm today

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Glasgow St

Details: Non-auditioned choir. New members welcome. Contact Joanna Love, phone 345 9073.

Caleb Isaacs: Everything is Motion Tour

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Christchurch's Caleb Isaacs releases his debut full-length album Everything is Motion today. Support from Grace Zanetta. Tickets $10 from www.undertheradar.co.nz or $15 on the door.

FRIDAY

Summer Racing Doubleheader

When: Noon and 4.30pm

Where: Wanganui Racecourse and Hatrick Raceway

Details: Thoroughbred racing at Wanganui Racecourse from 12.05pm, last race 4.09pm. Greyhound racing from 4.30pm at Hatrick Raceway. Free entry and free parking.

Fulfilling Fridays Film

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Woman at War: Halla is a 50-year-old independent Icelandic woman who leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Proceeds to a local charity or organisation. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

The Sheepragettes & Zac Crakalaka

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Soul sisters of Wellington + hip hop/dub prince of Sydney are coming to Whanganui this Valentine's Day and they are bringing the L.O.V.E.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Waimarino A&P Show

When: 9am-5pm

Where: Raetihi Showgrounds, State Highway 4

Details: Celebrate rural New Zealand - events include Pedal Power, Young Farmers Competition and the Pet Parade. The show is held in conjunction with the Raetihi Wild Food Festival. Gold coin donation which also gives you a ticket to win one of three prizes.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Saturday Cruise

When: 2pm

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

Whanganui Musicians Club

When: 8pm

Where: 65 Drews Ave

Details: Pangaea - an east/west fusion band from New Delhi and Aotearoa.

SUNDAY

Kiwi Kids Bike Race

When: 1pm (registration at 12.30pm)

Where: St John's Hill School, Parkes Ave

Details: The first in a series of events organised by Wanganui MTB Club for kids aged 3-13 to help build skills and confidence on bikes.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

TUESDAY

Submission Day for pattillo 2020 Whanganui Arts Review

When: 10.30am-4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Entries for the 2020 Arts Review must be delivered to the Sarjeant today.

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Open Mic Night

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: An evening of entertainment from Whanganui musicians, songwriters and poets. Open to all, 20-minute slots. Text Geoff on 021 634 900 to guarantee your place.

