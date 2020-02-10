Pride Week will return to Whanganui for its second year this March to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Whanganui.

Hosted by Pride Whanganui, the week long event from March 2 to 8 will showcase an art exhibition, pride boxing, seminars, a pride movie and a family festival.

She said the first event was based around a Pride Walk and a Pride Party and being their first year they were sounding out the community to see what the response would be like.

"Fortunately, those two events were incredibly well received by all those in Whanganui who encountered them and so that spurred us on to expand this year," Christina Emery from Pride Whanganui said.

This theme is "Education is Key".

"We want to make sure those in the local LGBTQIA+ community feel included and

welcomed and informed if they require it, but more importantly, we want to help educate the wider community and eradicate any negatives or ignorance that may be associated," Emery said.

She said being correctly informed can go a long way to supporting a family member, colleague or broaden ones horizons.

The first event, the art exhibition, will feature more than 20 artists covering a range of different mediums all with the theme of LGBTQIA+ and what it means to them.

Each piece will be displayed at the Pride Hub on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Guyton St in the old Camera Centre Building, with a write-up from the artist.

A Pride Walk will again be held around the bridges on Saturday, March 7. Photo / Gail Imhoff

All pieces will be available to be purchased with a percentage of each sale going back to Pride Whanganui.

The Seminars, to be held in the Bayleys Hall, will be split into two audiences with the first on March 2 at 12 pm and 5.30 pm for youth.

The first session is primarily for parents or caregivers of youth.

The sessions held on March 3, will be focused on adults again putting a spotlight on mental and sexual health, Emery said.

Information will be given on local support groups and resources for themselves, their families or their employers will be available.

The Pride Box sessions will see LGBTQIA+ advocate, Ardon England return home to Whanganui to host boxing classes at Iron Alley on Wilson.

Emery said the classes offer a safe environment to come together and learn new skills or to improve on existing skills.

The LGBTQIA+ themed movie Pride will screen on Friday evening of March 6 in the Bayleys Hall on Wicksteed St.

The Pride Walk will once again take place around the bridges on Saturday, March 7 commencing at 10 am from the River Traders Market.

Emery said it is a family friendly event for all to come together and support the Whanganui LGBTQIA+ community.

She said once again Miss Ribena will be entertaining the crowd at the Pride Party on Saturday, March 7 at Lucky Bar.

"This is the night you've been waiting for, sequins, glitter, rainbows and fabulousness, the bigger, the brighter, the better."

The final event for the week is a family festival hosted by the Citadel and Castlecliff Library on Sunday, March 8 from 1pm until 5pm.

Throughout the week Pride Whanganui will be offering resources via their Pride Hub through the Facebook Page and the website.