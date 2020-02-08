One lucky punter who purchased a Lotto ticket from Trafalgar Lotto has just become almost $30,000 richer.

They are one of 12 Lotto players to win the Lotto Second Division in Saturday night's live Lotto draw and will take home $29,616.

Another of the 12 winners purchased their ticket from MyLotto in the Manawatu-Whanganui area.

A lucky player who brought a Powerball Second Division ticket from Fresh Choice Barrington in Christchurch took home a total of $53,702 in winnings.

It is recommended anyone who bought a ticket at the store for the draw on Saturday, June 1 writes their name on the back of the ticket and checks it immediately in store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.