Mavis Ellen Bowie (known as 'Peg') enjoyed a rich and full 99 years, right up until her death in January.

Being able to live comfortably in her own home until the age of 98, running the household and preparing all her own meals, is a perfect illustration of her life-long self-discipline and steadfastness.

The very same qualities that benefited her adopted home of Whanganui enormously.

Born in 1920, Peg Honey grew up during the Great Depression and pre-car, horse-drawn era in the small, rural hamlet of Ceres near Geelong in Victoria, Australia.

Being the third child in a farming family of one son and five daughters, she was deeply involved in the necessary farm work, alongside her siblings.

She fondly recalled riding ponies to and from their single-teacher school. The local Methodist church was regularly frequented by the family on Sundays.

At age 13 Peg attended Morongo Presbyterian Girls' College in Geelong as a boarder.

She always said that those were happy times, and she enjoyed the school and camaraderie immensely.

When her school days ended Peg was still too young to be accepted into nursing.

After four years of dietetics training in Melbourne she embarked on nurse training.

After graduating she worked as Senior Dietician at both Queen Victoria and Royal Children's Hospital before travelling to the UK in 1949 where she worked as a dietician at St Ormond Street hospital in London, and later in Oxford, Sheffield and Edinburgh.

It was during this time that she and a friend decided to travel the length of Great Britain by bicycle.

Later she and two others cycled across France, Italy, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, something not very common for young women in post-war Europe.

Given bicycles back then had no gears, it was quite the feat.

In 1952 Peg returned to Melbourne to oversee the dietetic needs of the catering department of Queen Victoria hospital.

It was during a visit to a friend's family in Adelaide, who happened to be hosting the officer company of a ship, that she met a medical officer, Dr Robert Bowie.

After a few years of corresponding, and even visiting his parents in Glasgow, she accepted Robert's proposal of marriage on the banks of the Whanganui River at Pipiriki.

He was living in New Zealand now, and after their Melbourne wedding in 1955, she moved permanently to Whanganui where her new husband's surgery was located on the corner of Carlton Ave and Heads Rd.

By 1962 they were busy raising three sons and one daughter, while she also helped out in the practice when required.

Peg became deeply involved in the community through Knox, West United, St Mark's and St Paul's parishes and served as session clerk and elder, visiting rest homes and hospitals.

This involvement provided a solid foundation of support for her when, in 1976, Robert died suddenly at age 58.

With four children still being educated, Peg returned to work as a nurse, after having to first update her RN registration, and later became Whanganui's first Diabetic Educator.

She often travelled to Raetihi, Ohakune, Waiouru, Hunterville, Marton, Patea and Hawera to visit diabetics in their home.

Retirement for Peg meant more parish work, visits to rest homes, and volunteering.

She was well-known for donating time and money to all manner of causes, and was never short of friends to share a cup of tea with.

These relationships were to strengthen further when Peg's youngest, and only daughter, Fiona passed away in 2014 after a long struggle with cancer.

Peg felt her passing keenly.

Through her years of community involvement, and myriad relationships, Peg shared in so many people's lives, always ready for a chat and a laugh.

She had a great capacity for listening to others, and understanding both their joys and their sorrows.

Always interested and interesting, her company was sought out by many.

Basically, one had to book a time with Peg if one wanted to spend alone time with her.

To say she was popular is an understatement.

At the beginning of 2019, after struggles with her hip, she moved into Kowhainui.

She felt comfortable there, mainly due to the many years she spent professionally and pastorally within its walls.

She was admitted to Whanganui Hospital with pneumonia just before Christmas, which she was unable to recover from, and passed away peacefully on January 6.

She leaves behind her three sons and nine grandchildren.

The Rotary motto "Service above Self" epitomises Peg's life. Indeed, her contribution was recognised by a Paul Harris Award.

She will be remembered as a kind, generous and intelligent woman who looked out for the welfare of others.