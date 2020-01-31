Time is running out for people who want to object to a highly visible Whanganui store continuing to sell alcohol.

Black Bull Liquor at 446 Victoria Ave got its first liquor licence in 2019, and started trading at the end of January that year. No one objected to the big red store receiving the licence.

Despite a lack of objections from the public, Whanganui chief alcohol licensing inspector Warrick Zander opposed granting the licence. At the time, he said there were 10 licensed premises within a 500m radius and the store was in a deprived area.

The licensing committee granted the application.

Whanganui district councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan has said in the past she will object to its renewal. She has previously called alcohol "the scourge of society" and said a liquor outlet should not be on a petrol station forecourt.

Sahil Sharma, the owner of Shree Sai Holdings (New Plymouth) Ltd, applied in December to renew the licence. He advertised the application in the Whanganui Chronicle on January 10 and 17. People have 15 working days to object in writing.

Working days resumed on January 16 after the Christmas/New Year holiday, and the deadline for objections is February 6.

Objections can only be made on certain grounds, and by people such as nearby residents who have a greater interest in the licence than the general public.

If objections are made and Zander decides they are valid, the Whanganui district licensing committee will hold a hearing.

The store can continue trading until a decision is made and Sharma is confident there can be no valid objections.

"We have done nothing wrong, and no negative incidents have happened in the area," he said.