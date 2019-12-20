It's expected the weather will improve for Christmas Day in Whanganui after a week of stormy conditions.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said southerly winds are expected for Whanganui and the central New Zealand area on December 25.

"Those do bring in a bit of cloud but things should remain dry with any shower activity occurring farther inland. There is a possibility that it could affect Whanganui city but it's too early to be totally definitive about that."

James said similar conditions are expected for Boxing Day.

Advertisement

A temperature of 22C has been forecast for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

A forecast for the New Year period was not available.

Fine weather is expected in the lead up to Christmas Day with sunny conditions forecast for Sunday, clouds and a chance of rain forecast for Monday, and partly cloudy conditions expected on Tuesday.