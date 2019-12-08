The call for anyone with information about the death of Whanganui woman Fay Butler is being renewed three months after she died.

The 79-year-old's body was found near the corner of Anzac Parade and Helmore St at 1.50am on August 28.

She died from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The case appeared on the latest episode of Police Ten 7 in the hopes of gathering new information.

Senior Sergeant Aaron Bunker said police had canvassed CCTV and identified a number of vehicles that were in the area at the time, and had spoken to all the drivers apart from one who was driving a large dark SUV.

"Police aren't saying that this is the car that hit Fay but the driver may have crucial information that could help this investigation," Bunker said.

Police supplied still from CCTV footage of the Fay Butler hit and run on Police Ten 7. Photo / Supplied

"We're appealing for anyone who has information to share, no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be, to get in touch."

Police believe it's extremely unlikely that the driver of the vehicle involved would not have known a collision had occurred, and believe the vehicle may have sustained damage from the collision.

Butler was an independent flat resident at Masonic Court Village on Masonic Dr.

In a letter sent to residents following the incident, village manager Victoria Morris said her death was a "tragic blow for our community".

Police advise anyone who has information about the incident to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.