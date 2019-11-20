'Tis the season - to adorn your property with festive lights.

Entries for the Whanganui Chronicle's annual Light Up Your Home event close next Friday so there's still time to be in to win some great prizes by decorating your home, garden or business with Christmas lights. There are five prize categories, including best new entrant, best garden display, best business entry, people's choice and the overall winner.

READ MORE:

• Light it up Wanganui!

• Light up your home - these entries you won't want to miss

• Whanganui set to sparkle in GJ Gardner Light Up Your Home

• Light Up Your Home

The family-oriented event, sponsored by Versatile, will run from Sunday, December 1, to Tuesday, December 24. During this time, contestants must have their Christmas lights turned on between 9pm and 11pm.

Advertisement

Whanganui Chronicle senior sales specialist and Versatile Light Up Your Home organiser David Shaw says this ensures each property is seen to its full effect, and will allow them to be seen more than once during the judging period.

"In previous years, judges have toured all of the houses on one designated night," Shaw said.

"This year, apart from the myriad of families and visitors who enjoy the twinkling displays, mystery judges could be passing by at any moment during the promotional period."

Entry is free, and open to the wider Whanganui region. Entry forms are available in the Whanganui Chronicle and Whanganui Midweek.



Entries must be in to the Whanganui Chronicle by noon on Friday, November 29. If you can't get your entry into the office, call David Shaw on 06 349 0710 ext 50858.

"It is such wonderful family entertainment, and guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit," Shaw said.