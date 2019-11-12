How Whanganui should control domestic animals is the subject of a public survey which closes on Friday.

Whanganui District Council is reviewing its bylaw governing the keeping of animals and coincides with a public petition being collected which calls for council to take action on roaming dogs.

Last month the Chronicle reported on a group calling for changes to Whanganui District Council's animal control policies after getting fed up with continued sightings of the same roaming dogs.

Organiser Jane Frericks also claims there has been several instances of cats killed by dogs.

Those taking part in councils online survey can provide details of what type of animals they own, and how often other pets have caused a nuisance in the past 12 months.

Some of the questions ask how many animals should be allowed to be kept on an urban property, while others are centered on the maximum size an urban area should be defined as.

Many members of the "Protect Wanganui from Roaming, Menacing Dogs" Facebook group are taking part, with the group already calling for changes to the way council's animal management team deals with wandering dogs.

The survey can be found on the council website and closes at 5pm on Friday November 15.

A formal consultation process will follow with an opportunity for public submissions and hearings.