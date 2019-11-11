A man has appeared in Whanganui District Court on one charge of drink driving causing manslaughter in relation to a fatal crash over the weekend.

The 41-year-old man was given interim name suppression when he appeared on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and van around 6.15pm on Saturday November 9.

The incident happened on Anzac Parade near the intersection with Georgetti Rd.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Toyota Estima van in the Anzac Parade or Putiki area on Saturday evening.

The man is due to next appear in the Whanganui High Court on December 4.