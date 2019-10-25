Outdoor enthusiasts are urged to keep an eye on the conditions as the tramping and walking season begins this weekend.

The message from the Mountain Safety Council (MSC) comes after last weekend's fatality at Red Crater on Mt Tongariro where a Chinese tourist died after separating from her group.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley says people should be prepared to change their plans if the weather conditions are not suitable.

"The wild weather that's recently swept across the country is an example of what you should expect anywhere, anytime, when heading into the hills.

"We know it's a popular time to get away and participate in climbs, but that doesn't automatically mean we should expect to see more people getting into trouble.

"Following some simple advice, and above all being smart in your decision-making and actions, should mean every single person makes it home safely to their families at the end of the long weekend."

The MSC recommends anyone planning an outdoor adventure to:

• Check, and understand, the official www.metservice.com weather forecast.

• Be prepared to change your plans, or turn around, if the conditions aren't suitable.

• Be prepared for the unexpected. Always take a waterproof jacket, head torch and emergency communication device – even on day walks.

• Never split up. If you set off as a group, always stay together and support each other.

• Stay on the marked track. Wait for other group members at track junctions and regularly check you are where you think you are on the map.

• Leave details of your plans with a trusted contact.

The MSC has a free online tool, Plan My Trip, which includes MetService weather forecasts, Department of Conservation alerts and NZ Avalanche Advisory forecasts. It can also help with gear lists, trip suggestions and other resources. The tool is available online at www.mountainsafety.org.nz