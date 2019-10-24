Traffic is backed up on State Highway 3 around Turakina after a truck with a wide load hit a power line.

The incident happened about 8.30am just north of Turakina and caused the power line to swing low across the road.

Police and Fire and Emergency are at the scene.

Sergeant Vinnie Heihei said police are now letting cars through, both north and south bound.

"We're stopping all trucks for now and waiting for Powerco to come along and fix and tighten it up," Heihei said.

No one was injured in the incident.