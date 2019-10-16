Springvale Stadium and Jubilee Stadium are set to be bolstered by the injection of $20,000 in the form of a New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) grant.

The Wanganui Community Sports Centre will use the funds to install a non-slip floor in the Springvale Stadium changing room and toilet areas.

It will also go towards resealing the Jubilee Stadium floor during the Christmas period, as was done in Springvale Stadium in 2018.

Wanganui Community Sports Centre secretary/manager Alan Kenny said that during his involvement, NZCT had contributed almost $250,000 to the organisation.

Advertisement

"Every year we get our facilities, the Jubilee and Springvale floors, resealed with polyurethane on top," Kenny said.

"It brings them up like brand new and we get a lot of feedback from sports teams like NBL teams that it's one of the better floors in the country because of it."

The stadiums host up to 3000 people a week for sports such as indoor netball, basketball, volleyball, futsal, badminton, table tennis and more.

They can also host events such as home shows, kapa haka competitions, meetings and others, such as the upcoming combat event Night of Assassins 4.

Kenny said previous funding grants had helped the centre pay for height safety systems in the roof as well as a replacement roof when asbestos was discovered.

"Us not getting that funding would have an impact on the facility users because obviously our rates would go up," he said.

"We basically run break-even deficits. Sometimes we'll have a big event that we might be able to make a surplus from."

The sports centre was created more than 50 years ago using community funds, so is not a Whanganui District Council facility.

Advertisement

Kenny has worked there for 19 years and is the third in his family to do so. His dad Snow Kenny was the first manager and his mum Nancy Stocks was the second.

As the sole employee, it is Kenny's job to deal with funding, bookings, cleaning and anything else required at the stadiums.

He is backed by a committee made up of representatives of each of the sports played there, who elect a chairman, currently Graham Feist.

Kenny said the facility is hugely important to the community.

"Recently we had 14 teams here for basketball non-qualifiers. That brings along 15 players per team and not only them, but coaches and supporters as well.

"Obviously hosting these events, you've got economic benefits that go with it. Hoteliers and those kinds of people benefit."

Anyone can pay to use the Wanganui Community Sports Centre facilities casually or they can join as part of a team in the sports competitions.