Whanganui Korean War veterans who have died this year have been honoured by the Korean Embassy.

A representative of the Embassy visited Whanganui yesterday to present plaques to the veterans' widows.

Sangwon Kwon, one of the Korean Ambassador's second secretaries, made the trip from Wellington as the Ambassador Seung-bae Yeo was too unwell to attend.

Kwon met with Mayor Hamish McDouall and then visited UCOL to meet with students before visiting the Korean War Memorial in Queen's Park to lay a wreath in remembrance.

There he met with the four remaining Whanganui Korean War veterans, Jim Nielsen, Ron Pocock, Miles Bockett and Peter Green and their wives, and the widows of three Whanganui veterans. Whanganui Korean Society president Kim Deok and his wife Evon also joined them.

Peter Green, Kim Deok, Jim Nielsen, Ron Pocock, Sangwon Kwon and Miles Bockett stand in remembrance of those who served in the Korean War. Photo / Lucy Drake

This year Whanganui veterans group members - Ian Stewart, Stan Hardaker and Harry Collins - have passed away.

The three men served in the army during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953.

Their widows, Betty Stewart, Judy Hardaker and Hellen Collins, received a small plaque in remembrance of their husbands' service.

Betty Green, wife of Peter Green, said the group meets once a month and it was nice they could all be together as the group becomes smaller.

Next year will mark 70 years since the start of the Korean War and there are plans for a combined ceremony with veterans in Palmerston North.