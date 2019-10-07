The NZ Transport Agency has announced that access to the damaged section of the State Highway 4 Parapara Rd has been closed with no access permitted until the slip has stopped moving.

It means Whanganui and Raetihi residents and other motorists will have to wait for answers about how severe the damage is, what will be done about it and more.

The road closed last Wednesday due to having an unstable surface, which developed into a large crack by Thursday and resulted in an entire hill face slipping away on Friday.

A geotechnical investigation began last week and geotechnical engineers are now assessing the site remotely, using drones to determine the severity of the slip.

They are also investigating to what extent the surrounding land has been affected.

Transport safety manager journey optimisation Lance Kennedy says the safety of the public and the workers is paramount.

"The site is still highly unstable and being treated as 'still active'. For health and safety reasons, the site is closed off, with no access permitted until the slip has stopped moving," Kennedy said.

"Once these investigations are complete, it will be clearer what type of repairs will be required and what the approximate timeframe will be for reinstating the road."

People are advised to factor in additional time for journeys through the area as State Highway 4 will remain closed until a suitable solution can be found.

The recommended detour route is via State Highway 1 and State Highway 49, which will add at least one hour to the journey.

Kennedy says finding a safe solution for reinstating the road will be a high priority.

"Given the scale and complexity of this slip, a significant effort will be needed and that will take time," he said.

"We're pleased that the issue was identified early and that the road was closed without incident, which is a testament to our local teams taking appropriate action and following health and safety protocols effectively."

MP for Whanganui Harete Hipango says NZTA must make SH4 a priority.

"I will be seeking meetings with the New Zealand Transport Agency and all parties concerned to establish a co-ordinated approach to repairing the slip on State Highway 4," Hipango said.

"Immediate remedial work will be the priority, however a long-term plan must be made to address the bigger problems and the constant risks State Highway 4 users face."

Hipango says approximately 1000 vehicles travel the Parapara Rd daily, 10 per cent of which are heavy vehicles.

"NZTA and the Government must look at the big picture and consider results of the geological investigation before going ahead with any planned minor projects, including installation of signs, barriers and strips.

"It is time this Government invests in infrastructure and in our regions."

Hipango is currently overseas following a family bereavement and will visit the site when she returns to Whanganui.

"From photos and drone footage it's a profoundly disturbing and disruptive occurrence with long-term consequences," she said.

"The road has not just had a relatively minor washout, but it appears a considerable section has vanished.

Hipango said it was concerning to consider the ramifications of a road closure near Waiouru, as Manawatu-Whanganui would then be isolated from the central North Island.