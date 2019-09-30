Large model railway layouts, engineering models and Lego displays filled Whanganui City College's hall as part of the bi-annual Model Railway Expo.

Around 20 exhibitors from Wellington, Taupo, New Plymouth, Dannevirke, Matamata and Napier, as well as members of the Whanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society, were at last weekend's Expo.

The show was organised by Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society president Paul Mallett and society secretary Melanie Mallett.

Paul Mallett said there was something for everyone.

"Adults seem to get wide-eyed about it as much as kids."

One of the star attractions came from Wellington, taking up the bulk end of the hall at 10.5m long.

Some exhibitions were more than 5 metres long. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Modelling engineers from New Plymouth brought traction engines and had mini trains on display.

"You never know what the New Plymouth team are going to bring so it's always a nice surprise," Mallett said.

"We wanted to bring things that you don't see around here much."

Stephen Tong from Matamata with his model railway exhibition. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Another large space in the hall was filled by a 6m-long exhibition from Dannevirke.

Mallett said the team from Napier brought an exhibition made up of vintage O-scale tinplate trains that are replicas of trains built in the 1920s and 30s.

He said they were trying to give people an idea of what they could do with little space and what is possible with models when there is a lot of space to work with.

More than 20 exhibitors came from all over New Zealand to attend the bi-annual event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Outside the hall, Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society member Steve McClune had his steam runabout on a trailer, with the internals chugging away for people to see.

There were also a few retail trade stands and pre-owned traders who gave people the opportunity to buy their own models.