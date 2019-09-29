Lights of all shapes and sizes illuminated Whanganui's shared pathways for the second Lights on Bikes spectacle.

More than 500 people on decorated bikes, e-bikes, scooters, mobility scooters and pushing babies in buggies came out on Friday night.

Whanganui District Councils arts advisor, Riah King-Wall said it was delightful seeing what everyone created.



"It was a celebration to combine a promotion for our active transport network - shared pathways going through town - and our creative community and see how we could creatively use those pathways and showcase them."

Over 500 people of all ages got involved with Lights on Bikes. Photo / John Smart

From fairy lights to Christmas lights, torches to glowsticks, most of the decorative lights were reusable, which was "great to see", said King-Wall.

Before the Friday night event, community and school workshops provided people with lights.

King-Wall said some people created Frankenbikes using lots of different bike parts to make gigantic creations that could be pedalled.

Whanganui Green Bikes creation included a tripod on three wheels with the cyclist sitting a couple of metres off the ground and a swing underneath it.

Creations big and small came out for participants to see. Photo / John Smart

The event kicked off at 5pm at the i-SITE and rolled down on Taupo Quay, on to Pakatoi through the shared pathways along the river, to Dublin Street Bridge and to Kowhai Park.

King-Wall said participants were able to stop and enjoy entertainment from local performance groups, including Te Taikura o Te Awa Whanganui Kapa haka group, River City Rockers, Wanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club, Kung Fu Whanganui, Whanganui Girls College, Community Drumming Whanganui, Keith St School, Durie Hill School and Whanganui City College.

Renowned dancer and choreographer Chloe Loftus performed as The Arboreal Aerialist in a tree in the James McGregor Arboretum, next to Kowhai Park.

Chloe Loftus performed her The Arboreal Aerialist show during Lights on Bikes. Photo / John Smart

She also trained five Whanganui Girls' College dancers to perform her Out of the Blue show, which featured illuminated headpieces.

The dancers performed around Moutoa Quay and then moved with the crowd to Cornmarket Reserve.

Lining the route were creative light installations from Wellington artist Erica Sklenars, projecting into Kowhai Park and one from local artist, Cecelia Kumeroa projecting across the river.

Cecelia Kumeroa and her creative light illusions lit up the Whanganui River during the event. Photo / Heather Mackenzie

King-Wall said event manager Shanti Sibbing and a team organised much of the spectacle, with help from Sietske Jansma, the education officer from the Sarjeant Gallery, the Whanganui District Council and other community partners.

Sponsorship from Whanganui businesses included a Plumber Dan creation of an amazing contraption that had two bikes fused together.

She is hoping they can do it all over again next year.

All kinds of modes of transport lit up with lights came out during the event. Photo / John Smart

The event saw lots of families get involved. Photo / John Smart

Another large, creative mode of transport. Photo / John Smart