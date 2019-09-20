Chronicle reporter Lucy Drake took to the streets of Whanganui to find out how people were feeling about the Rugby World Cup and what the had planned for the weeks ahead.

Gavin Parsons

Gavin Parsons

I'm going to watch a few games. The odds say the All Blacks will win which is the way it is, but it doesn't really matter who wins as long as it's a good game of rugby that's all I'm interested in. It doesn't matter who wins, as a South African I'm going to get flack either way.



Zeta Goodlet

Betty Wenham and Zeta Goodlet

Oh heavens yes, I'll be watching it. I've got a TV in my bedroom so I go to bed and sprawl out in bed and watch it. I believe the opening ceremony is great, and sometimes they get a bit boring because they're much the same as last time and then you get some different things, but ill be backing the All Blacks of course.



George Meyer

Melaville Su and George Meyer

We're very excited, it's going to be good. We've got plans tonight but we're going to try and watch the test and get involved. We're definitely All Blacks fans all day every day.



Josh Boult

Josh Boult

My family brought the Spark plan but I probably won't watch tonight's game as I'm heading out of town but I'll definitely watch the final. I'm backing the All Blacks but I do want Japan to do good though, I like Japan.



Jacinta and Jorja Manville

Jacinta Manville and Jorja Manville

We'll probably watch the New Zealand game and we might watch the opening ceremony if dads watching it but we're All Blacks all the way.



Stu Brosnahan

Stu Brosnahan

I'm pretty excited it's started, it should be good, I'll probably watch the All Blacks on Saturday but not really into the opening ceremony, just the can't be bothered with the hassle of getting it sorted and all that carry on.