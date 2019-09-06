A proposed business park to support long-term economic growth in South Taranaki has taken another step forward.

South Taranaki District Councillors have agreed to progress work on developing a business park and asked chief executive Waid Crockett to implement a detailed business case.

The recommendation came out of a feasibility and business case study undertaken by consultants Veros and Rationale, which confirmed the viability of developing an industrial/business hub to enhance economic growth.

Mayor Ross Dunlop said the initial study, which was part-funded by the Government's Provincial Growth Fund, was commissioned because the council saw a need to have industrial zoned land available, in the right place, to support economic development.

"While South Taranaki has a strong economic and employment base - having one of the highest GDPs per person in New Zealand - our reliance on the dairy, oil and gas sectors and on large employers does present a degree of risk," Dunlop said.

"Developing a business park is one way council can support economic resilience, growth and employment opportunities and attract new investment into the district."

Chief executive Waid Crockett says the business park concept was strongly supported by members of the business community.

"The next steps will involve council implementing the recommendations from the study which will include actions such as assessing potential locations and capacity of existing infrastructure, potential rezoning, refining costs, identifying funding options, forming a working group made up of key landowners and stakeholders and establishing a development plan," Crockett said.

"The business park proposal will be a key feature of the council's strategic plan for encouraging long-term sustainable economic growth."