Whanganui Heritage Month

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Advertisement

Latin American and Spanish Film Festival

When: Various times

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Festival schedule and movie details can be picked up from Sarjeant on the Quay, Whanganui District Library, Whanganui i-Site and local cafes, or by visiting lasffnz.co.nz.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.

Details: Botticelli Inferno - Renaissance master Botticelli spent over a decade painting and drawing hell as the poet Dante described it. Ralph Loop's documentary is a fascinating exploration of the works. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Murder By Chocolate

A Comedy at Marton Players Theatre

When: 7.30 pm tonight, Friday and Saturday

Where: 366 Wellington Rd, Marton

Details: Tickets from Ray White Real Estate as well as door sales on the night. Adults $15, seniors $12, children $10.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Happy 100th birthday

Sarjeant Gallery

When:3pm

Where: Gallery steps, Pukenamu Queenspark

Details: In case of rain the ceremony will be held at the Alexander Library. Includes speeches, a birthday cake and a dual choir performance.

Advertisement

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Club night with Wai Tai

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Details: $15 entry, $10 members

Rock the Block

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Three bands, one evening of excellent vibes, covering your favourite rock songs and much more. $10 on the door.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Turn of a Century

When:10.45am

Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Sarjeant Gallery curator & public programmes manager Greg Donson will lead a floor talk discussing the exhibition.

River City Big Band

When: 10.30am

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Join Mayor Hamish McDouall to hear the River City Big Band play at the Whanganui River Traders Market and celebrate the Sarjeant's 100th birthday.

Wanganui Jockey Club Spring Meeting

When: First race 12.19pm

Where: Wanganui Racecourse

Details: The guineas & fillies race day will also be a fundraiser for the local Riding for the Disabled. RDA will have a small parade and two heats of hobby horse races sponsored by local businesses. Free entry.

100th Birthday Party

When:7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Celebrate the Sarjeant's 100th birthday with the Whanganui Ukulele Orchestra and skiffle band Hot Potato. Cash bar in the interval. Tickets $15 from Sarjeant on the Quay or call 06 349 0506.

SUNDAY

Runway Mile

Airport control tower

When: Races from 9am

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Entry forms may be obtained from.EventFinda, South Beach Cafe and Sport Whanganui or downloaded from sportwhanganui.co.nz

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Shades

Poetry & Jazz at the Grand

When: 7pm

Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St

Details: Poetry, stories from Rachel Dore with a side serving of jazz. All proceeds to support the Whanganui Brain Injury Association. Paper money donation ($5-plus).

MONDAY

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: His Girl Friday - Howard Hawks' 1940 classic tale of a newsroom editor trying to win back his top reporter and ex-wife. Starring Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Whanganui Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm

Where: Stellar Bar, Taupo Quay entrance.

Details: This month's speakers are WDC strategy general manager Charlotte Almond and policy adviser Kirsty Milham. Queries to whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.