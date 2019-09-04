Whanganui Heritage Month
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Latin American and Spanish Film Festival
When: Various times
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Festival schedule and movie details can be picked up from Sarjeant on the Quay, Whanganui District Library, Whanganui i-Site and local cafes, or by visiting lasffnz.co.nz.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.
Details: Botticelli Inferno - Renaissance master Botticelli spent over a decade painting and drawing hell as the poet Dante described it. Ralph Loop's documentary is a fascinating exploration of the works. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Murder By Chocolate
A Comedy at Marton Players Theatre
When: 7.30 pm tonight, Friday and Saturday
Where: 366 Wellington Rd, Marton
Details: Tickets from Ray White Real Estate as well as door sales on the night. Adults $15, seniors $12, children $10.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Happy 100th birthday
Sarjeant Gallery
When:3pm
Where: Gallery steps, Pukenamu Queenspark
Details: In case of rain the ceremony will be held at the Alexander Library. Includes speeches, a birthday cake and a dual choir performance.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Club night with Wai Tai
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave
Details: $15 entry, $10 members
Rock the Block
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Three bands, one evening of excellent vibes, covering your favourite rock songs and much more. $10 on the door.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Turn of a Century
When:10.45am
Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Sarjeant Gallery curator & public programmes manager Greg Donson will lead a floor talk discussing the exhibition.
River City Big Band
When: 10.30am
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Join Mayor Hamish McDouall to hear the River City Big Band play at the Whanganui River Traders Market and celebrate the Sarjeant's 100th birthday.
Wanganui Jockey Club Spring Meeting
When: First race 12.19pm
Where: Wanganui Racecourse
Details: The guineas & fillies race day will also be a fundraiser for the local Riding for the Disabled. RDA will have a small parade and two heats of hobby horse races sponsored by local businesses. Free entry.
100th Birthday Party
When:7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave
Celebrate the Sarjeant's 100th birthday with the Whanganui Ukulele Orchestra and skiffle band Hot Potato. Cash bar in the interval. Tickets $15 from Sarjeant on the Quay or call 06 349 0506.
SUNDAY
Runway Mile
Airport control tower
When: Races from 9am
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Entry forms may be obtained from.EventFinda, South Beach Cafe and Sport Whanganui or downloaded from sportwhanganui.co.nz
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Shades
Poetry & Jazz at the Grand
When: 7pm
Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St
Details: Poetry, stories from Rachel Dore with a side serving of jazz. All proceeds to support the Whanganui Brain Injury Association. Paper money donation ($5-plus).
MONDAY
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: His Girl Friday - Howard Hawks' 1940 classic tale of a newsroom editor trying to win back his top reporter and ex-wife. Starring Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Whanganui Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm
Where: Stellar Bar, Taupo Quay entrance.
Details: This month's speakers are WDC strategy general manager Charlotte Almond and policy adviser Kirsty Milham. Queries to whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.