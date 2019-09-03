There is $3000 worth of prizes up for grabs in the second Runway Mile event to be held in Whanganui, Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group secretary John Henderson says.

Between 9.30 and 10.50am on Sunday, September 8, the runway will be clear as people of all ages take the opportunity to run, walk, scoot or skateboard it.

For school-age competitors entry to each race will cost $5 and it will be $10 for adults. The final event, a non-competitive walk, will be open to families and groups at a concession.

The course starts at the place where planes wait to take off, reaches the runway, heads toward the river and then turns around and runs to the finish line.

The event will be held rain or shine, and is more a matter of raising awareness than raising funds, Henderson said. It is taking place during Whanganui Heritage Month because the tower, designed by architect Gordon Smith, is a heritage building.

The control tower group has already raised nearly $500,000 to restore the facade and cab of the control tower, which was decommissioned in 1989. Now it wants to raise more money and convert the rest of the interior into an aviation museum and education centre.

Each race will have spot prizes, based on ticket numbers. The prizes include a trip to Auckland on Air Chathams, and $50 cash.

Whanganui and Partners is one of many organisations supporting the event and donating prizes.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Sport Whanganui website or enter at the venue on the day, up until 15 minutes before the race.