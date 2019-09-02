Whanganui will be touted as the next destination for Chinese travellers at the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Whanganui & Partners' strategic lead of visitor industries Paul Chaplow is making the trip and will meet with travel industry representatives in Shanghai.

Chaplow said China represents huge potential for the Whanganui visitor market.

"China is New Zealand's second largest visitor market, but Chinese tourists make up only 1 per cent of Whanganui's international visitors," he said.

Advertisement

"New Zealand is already an appealing destination; now it's only a matter of raising the profile of Whanganui and convincing more people to add it to their itinerary."

The trip was motivated by an invitation sent to Brass Whanganui to perform at the event.

"The opening ceremony will be viewed live and televised to a massive audience," Chaplow said.

"Brass Whanganui, who will be marching with a Whanganui flag, will be seen by several million viewers.

"This is a great chance to promote Whanganui as a destination to the Chinese market.

"According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Chinese market is currently undergoing a shift towards free independent travellers as they become more confident organising their own trips and seeking fresh, unique experiences.

"We have the right product, we have the right audience. All it takes now is showing them what Whanganui has to offer."

The cost to send a Whanganui & Partners representative is $2580 and comes out of the organisation's tourism budget.

Advertisement

The Shanghai Tourism Festival runs from September 13 to 18.