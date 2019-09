The skies above Whanganui Racecourse were filled with colourful kites for the Annual Kite Day which coincided with Fathers Day and this year.

Whanganui Chronicle photographer Lewis Gardner went along and captured the action.

Whanganui Kite festival.

Peggy Stark 5, made a colourful show on the ground at the Whanganui Kite Day.

Whanganui Kite festival.

Whanganui Kite Day.

Anne Whitehead was having a whale of a time at Whanganui Kite Day.

Whanganui Kite Day.