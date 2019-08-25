Photo / Lewis Gardner 250819WCLGDaffodilrally-1.JPG

Photo / Lewis Gardner 250819WCLGDaffodilrally-6.JPG

Photo / Lewis Gardner 250819WCLGDaffodilrally-3.JPG

Photo / Lewis Gardner 250819WCLGDaffodilrally-9.JPG

Photo / Lewis Gardner 250819WCLGDaffodilrally-7.JPG

Photo / Lewis Gardner 250819WCLGDaffodilrally-10.JPG

Vehicles of all types took to the streets of Whanganui on Sunday afternoon, all in the name of Cancer.

The third annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer kicked off at 12.45pm with 120 vehicles and people of all ages meeting at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Club Captain of the Wanganui Vintage Car Club, Frank James said the day is part of a national Daffodil Day fundraising effort which includes rallies and vehicle displays from Vintage Car Clubs all around the country.

"We are encouraged as a club to do something to take part and the turnout has been great."

Driving conditions were near perfect despite the wind with James believing, "all you need is a little bit of sunshine".

Locals turned out for the 2019 Daffodil Car Rally at Whanganui War Memorial Hall. Photo / Lewis Gardner

From the War Memorial Centre, the participants are given a pack and have two hours to complete a scatter run, that included following a map with 30 locations pinpointed across Whanganui stretching as far as the Bason Botanic Gardens.

At each location, there were quiz questions relating to the site with each question having a different number of points allocated to it.

James said the participants must decide the route they want to take that will accumulate the most points.

"They can either decide to travel to the furthest point and get a larger number of points, but that will mean more travel time, or get to a lot of locations closer to the start that have lower points," James said.

Cars all shapes and sizes participated in the 2019 Daffidol Rally for Cancer. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Organisers, Wanganui Vintage Car Club invited all roadworthy vehicles the rally that saw hot rods, vintage, everyday cars, muscle cars and motorbikes turn up on the day.

There was a $10 entry fee on arrival to fundraise for the Cancer Society.

Andrew Dittmer, one of the participants said he has recently moved to Marton just over a year ago and has participated in previous rallies as well as organised past Wairarapa VCC Daffodil rallies.

"It's a great event, the vintage cars always seem to draw the crowd," Dittmer said.

Dittmer and his wife Sue won this year's best-dressed car for their 1937, Austin 10.

(Left to right) Cooper, Brad Fitness, Amy, Tess Dwyer took part in the 2019 Daffodil Car Rally. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Winners of the best dresses participants, Kim Steedman and Kim Ostern dressed in pink hats and scarves said they really enjoyed the day.

"It was really well organised," said Steedman.

The overall winner of the day, Brain Clark with 391 points took home the Wanganui VCC Daffodil Shield and whose name will be added with previous winners at the Wanganui VCC club rooms.

The 2019 Daffidol car rally attracted hundreds of locals of all ages. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Gordon and Hellen Craig took home second place with 390 points and Brad Fitness and Tess Dwyer took home second place with 385 points.

Raffle prizes of donated goods were also given away.

Chairman of the Whanganui Vintage Car Club Bruce Ardell thanked sponsors and commended everyone on their efforts and organisation.

Overall the club raised more than $1200 with all proceeds going to the local Whanganui branch of the Cancer Society.

Members of the Whanganui Vintage Car club came out to host and organise the 2019 Daffidol car rally in the appropriate attire. Photo / Lewis Gardner