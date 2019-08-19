The closure to Victoria Avenue near the City Bridge has been extended for another day to allow the safe removal of the front of Thain's Building.

The entrance to the bottom CBD block was due to be lifted today but will stay in place tomorrow.

A council spokesperson said further closures may be advised.

A one-way traffic system is in place along Taupō Quay between Victoria Ave and St Hill St until Friday August 23.

Advertisement

The detour for northbound traffic heading to the City Bridge is via St Hill St, Ridgway St, Drews Ave, Taupō Quay near the i-SITE building, and back to the City Bridge.

The restrictions are in place daily between 9am and 4.30pm.

Cordons are in place to keep pedestrians away from the demolition and council staff will be on site to guide pedestrians.