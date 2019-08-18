The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was called to assist with locating an alleged gunman on Polson St in Whanganui on Sunday night.

Whanganui Police received reports that someone had been threatened with a firearm at about 6.45pm.

"AOS did assist in trying to locate the alleged offender initially, however, they were unsuccessful," a police spokesperson said.

"However, the man wanted in relation to the incident was located overnight by police staff."

The 28-year-old alleged offender was scheduled to appear in Whanganui District Court on Monday morning facing charges related to firearms and more.