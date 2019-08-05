Another incumbent has announced they are seeking re-election to Whanganui District Council, with Kate Joblin wanting to ensure the continuity of projects currently underway.

Joblin won her council seat in the 2016 election and said during the term she's seen the council be unified and similar minded to make good progress in important areas.

"Becoming more customer focused and business friendly to help promote business and grow employment, promoting our image on the national and international stage to attract growth and help grow our rating base to improve rates affordability," she said.

Joblin said the focus of a desired second term was to continue progressing work the current council has started.

Advertisement

"Economic development and creating an environment where we have full sustainable employment and well-paying jobs for skilled workers.

"Responding meaningfully to climate change, cracking on with solving housing shortage and poor quality will also be top priorities. With all this work, the council cannot and should not do it alone so maintaining and growing good working relationships will be paramount."

Joblin said the biggest challenge the council had faced this term was to knit together following the 2016 election.

"As time has gone on I think this council has worked extremely well," she said.

"We don't always agree but I think we've got the balance pretty right in terms of being progressive enough to plan for the future yet not blow out the rates to keep them as affordable as possible."

Joblin is the Finance and Strategy Committee chairperson and co-chairs the Positive Aging Forum.

Outside of her council role Joblin runs accounting firm Kate Joblin & Co Ltd and is a trustee on Life to the Max Trust.

Joblin has also served 11 years on the Whanganui District Health Board with seven years spent as chair.

Joblin said she was motivated to retain her seat because of how good Whanganui had been to her and her family.

"My husband and I have raised six children here and now have young grandchildren in Whanganui.

"Being on the council is about using my set of skills to give back to the community."