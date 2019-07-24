Wanganui Riding for the Disabled has been helping children and adults with a wide range of challenges build self-esteem, independence and abilities through interaction with horses since 1973. There are currently 12 horses and 20 volunteers working with 60 active riders in Whanganui. RDA has leased the site in Purnell St for almost 40 years and now they are asking the community to help them purchase the land and develop an equestrian centre for Whanganui. They are holding a charity dinner and auction at the Wanganui Racecourse this Saturday.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
SATURDAY
Hospice Hand Knitting Sale
When: 9am to 3pm
Where: Trafalgar Square
Details: Beautiful hand knits for all the family.
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am-noon
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Charity Auction and Dinner
When:6.30pm
Where: Wanganui Racecourse
Details: Fundraiser for Wanganui Riding For the Disabled. Celebrity chef, guest speaker, live music. Tickets $90 per person or $800 for table of 10. Purchase from Royal Wanganui Opera House.
The Blue Veinz
When: From 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Traditional and funky blues from Whanganui locals. Free entry.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Sunday School @Lucky
When: From 12.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Julie and Satoru. Entry free.
Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Sofia Coppola's dream vision of 1970s teenage girlhood unfolds the mystery of the lives – and deaths – of the five Lisbon sisters. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Climate Change Forum
When: 7.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Whanganui Science Forum hosts Professor James Renwick from Victoria University of Wellington. Climate Change: can we stop at 1.5C warming? $4 (members), $5 (non-members. Supper provided. 027 4481 581
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
