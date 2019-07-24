Wanganui Riding for the Disabled has been helping children and adults with a wide range of challenges build self-esteem, independence and abilities through interaction with horses since 1973. There are currently 12 horses and 20 volunteers working with 60 active riders in Whanganui. RDA has leased the site in Purnell St for almost 40 years and now they are asking the community to help them purchase the land and develop an equestrian centre for Whanganui. They are holding a charity dinner and auction at the Wanganui Racecourse this Saturday.



THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

SATURDAY

Hospice Hand Knitting Sale

When: 9am to 3pm

Where: Trafalgar Square

Details: Beautiful hand knits for all the family.



River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.



Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am-noon

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Charity Auction and Dinner

When:6.30pm

Where: Wanganui Racecourse

Details: Fundraiser for Wanganui Riding For the Disabled. Celebrity chef, guest speaker, live music. Tickets $90 per person or $800 for table of 10. Purchase from Royal Wanganui Opera House.

The Blue Veinz

When: From 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Traditional and funky blues from Whanganui locals. Free entry.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Sunday School @Lucky

When: From 12.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Julie and Satoru. Entry free.

Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Sofia Coppola's dream vision of 1970s teenage girlhood unfolds the mystery of the lives – and deaths – of the five Lisbon sisters. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Climate Change Forum

When: 7.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Whanganui Science Forum hosts Professor James Renwick from Victoria University of Wellington. Climate Change: can we stop at 1.5C warming? $4 (members), $5 (non-members. Supper provided. 027 4481 581

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, August 1 to Wednesday, August 7, is noon Tuesday, July 30.