District council waste services manager Morgan Harrison said it was disappointing to have to be called upon for illegal dumping incidents, because hiring contractors costs ratepayers across the region.

“We understand the frustration this causes for people who use the slipway safely,” Harrison said.

“Illegal dumping is unfair and unacceptable. It damages our environment and creates safety risks for those who use shared spaces like the slipway.

“We urge people to dispose of waste responsibly and to check that contractors they hire are doing the same.”

There were ways to dispose of rubble that did not involve costly transfer station fees, with Whanganui companies Bullocks and Bark & Boulders accepting rubble for recycling at cost-effective rates, Harrison said.

The council welcomed signals from the Government that tougher penalties for illegal dumping were being considered, she said.

Dan Higgs, the senior consents monitoring officer for Horizons, said unauthorised dumping of this type was a breach of section 15 of the Resource Management Act and rule LF-LW-R34 of Horizons’ One Plan.

“Individuals can face infringement fines between $1500 to $2000, depending on the source and type of material, while companies can receive infringement fines between $3000 to $4000,” Higgs said.

Prosecution for higher-level offending could result in fines between $1 million and $10m.

The pile of concrete and building material that's been dumped is affecting the waka ama club, whose base is in the background. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The rubble affected the Te Ringa Miti Tai Heke Whanganui Waka Ama Club, which relies on the ramps to safely enter the water.

“From a community perspective, we have always tried to monitor that area and have given access to everyone to use it,” club president Hone Tamehana said.

“It’s not helpful. All we can do at the moment ... is report it because we have no way of knowing or evidence [of] who is doing the dumping.

“We are trying to encourage safe water activities, in particular with our young ones, so it’s not helpful at all.”

The club’s cameras were unable to capture the culprit because of issues with the Wi-Fi connection, Tamehana said.

Harrison sympathised with the waka ama club and other users of the space.

“Dumped material creates hazards for people launching boats, for waka ama users and for anyone accessing the area,” she said.

“We strongly encourage people to avoid walking on or around the debris.”

The district council’s environmental health team is investigating the incidents.

“When there is evidence that identifies those responsible for dumping, we will take enforcement action,” Harrison said.

Hall wants to know who is responsible for the dumpings and thinks they owe the Pūtiki community an apology for disrespecting the area’s environment.

The district council asks anyone aware of any illegal dumping of material to report it by calling (06) 349 0001.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.