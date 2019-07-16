A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly damaging another person's car on Waihi Rd in Hawera on Tuesday.

The alleged offender had what appeared to be a firearm when police were called about the incident at 8.40am.

Cordons were put in place and the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

The AOS searched an address on Waihi Rd, but did not locate the alleged offender or firearm and cordons were stood down.

Advertisement

Police continued to make enquiries in the area and arrested the man at an address in the Okaiawa area shortly before 2pm.

An air rifle was also recovered at the Okaiawa address.

The man will appear in Hawera District Court on July 21 charged with wilful damage.