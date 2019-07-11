South Taranaki is seeking two new stars to join the district's Sporting Hall of Fame.

Nominees must meet one of three criteria to be considered to join Roger Cox, James "Jimmy" Hunter, Adine Wilson, Stan Lay and Graham Mourie as inductees.

One way they can qualify is if they have achieved international success by winning gold, silver or bronze at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games or World Championships.

South Taranaki District Council community events co-ordinator Liesl Davidson said nominations do not roll over each year, so previously unsuccessful applicants would need to put in a new nomination form.

"South Taranaki has produced some incredible sports people and we want to acknowledge that," Davidson said.

"We have inducted five people over the past two years and are now looking for the next two to join them."

Nominees can also qualify if they have been a senior athlete or significant contributor of a national representative team at an elite international level, or if they have made a significant contribution and given distinguished service to elite sport, bringing credit to South Taranaki.

Inductees must have a strong association to South Taranaki and have spent a significant period of their life living in the district.

The Sporting Hall of Fame is a partnership between the Hāwera Rotary Club who are the main funders and the district council.

The selection committee is Mayor Ross Dunlop, councillor Jack Rangiwahia, rotary club members Selwyn Metcalfe and Malcolm Greenhill and community representative Lionel Shaw.

Nomination forms can be picked up from TSB Hub, South Taranaki i-Site, any South Taranaki LibraryPlus or downloaded from the STDC website.

Nominations close on Friday, August 2, 2019.