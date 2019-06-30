Whanganui children will have a unique opportunity to help create a sculpture garden during the school holidays.

Castlecliff artist Esther Topfer has initiated the project for children to help create a garden of sculptures constructed from recycled materials to adorn the grassed area at Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC) in Maria Place.

Sietske Jansma from the Sarjeant Gallery will join Topfer as a lead artist for the project which will be held during the first week of the school holidays from July 8 to 12.

"Some preliminary ideas include plastic flower curtains, chandeliers, triffids and whirlygigs though participants will be encouraged to let their own creative juices flow," says Topfer.

The free sessions will be held from 10.30am until 2.30pm daily at WRRC.

Intermediate and high school students can register to work with the artists in the centre's Harakeke room to create the artworks from recycled materials.

Funding for the project has been provided by the Whanganui Community Arts Fund.

Snacks and drinks will be provided but children will need to take their own lunch with them.

To register contact Esther on 022 523 4987.