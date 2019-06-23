Ruapehu District mayor Don Cameron is calling for all eligible Ruapehu voters to get involved in the local body elections in October this year - either by voting, or by standing for election themselves.

"I strongly encourage people to inform themselves about the issues confronting

Ruapehu, what the candidates stand for, and then vote in the election.

I would also encourage citizens with strong leadership qualities and a passion for

their community to consider standing as candidates themselves," he said.

To help inform prospective candidates the council has organised two candidate briefing meetings. The first is in Ohakune on Wednesday, July 3 and then in Taumarunui the next night on July 4, both at 6pm in the council chambers in each town.

The call for candidates is not a reflection on Ruapehu's current elected members, Cameron said.

"The fact is the larger the pool of skilled candidates we have standing, the more we

can improve local democracy and ensure the value council delivers to our

communities remains high."

Residents from the Waimarino-Waiouru Ward and National Park Ward may also want

to consider standing for their local community board, he said.