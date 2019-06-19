Whanganui writer Christodoulos Moisa is delighted to see his story published in the anthology Nicosia Beyond Barriers.

Moisa wrote his short story Right Hand Corner during a visit to his birthplace Cyprus more than two years ago.

"I met one of the editors Aydin Mehmet Ali, who was teaching creative writing classes in Nicosia and she asked if I wanted to contribute.

"I was walking home one night when the moon was full and the story just came to me - it was a great feeling."

The subtitle of Nicosia Beyond Barriers is "Voices from a Divided City" and the 49 writers who have their work included in the book are Cypriots of differing ethnicities living within or outside the city.

Nicosia is the capital city of the Eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus which has a troubled history of territorial disputes between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Nicosia has been split by a militarised border for decades and although one of the world's most prosperous capital cities, its citizens remain divided.

Moisa and his Greek Cypriot family moved to New Zealand in the 1950s and he grew up in Wellington but has returned to Cyprus a number of times and has lived there as an adult.

He has written novels which have references to the lingering tensions in Cypriot society.

"I really like that this anthology includes voices from both sides of the divide as well as expatriates like me," says Moisa.

"I don't think anything like this has been done before and I'm really pleased that it has come together."

His characters in Right Hand Corner are some shrewd operators looking to make fast money from a building renovation project and their dialogue is abrasive and profane.

"They are hard, unscrupulous men but they care deeply for their children.

"It is a phrase you will hear often in Greek Cypriot society - 'I do it for the children.'"

Moisa is a poet as well as a novelist, and visual artist and is also the editor and manager of his One Eyed Press publishing company.

Nicosia Beyond Barriers: Voices from a Divided City is available in Kindle and paperback form from Amazon.