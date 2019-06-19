Whanganui Collegiate School has been accepted as a Round Square candidacy school, joining Christchurch's Christ's College and Auckland's King's College.

Round Square is a network of schools in 50 countries that are committed to developing young people.

It aims to develop not only academic excellence, but the global mindset to face adversity, to value service to others and to uphold both the courage and hunger to achieve more.

This is built around the six ideals of international understanding, democracy, environmental stewardship, adventure, leadership and service.

Whanganui Collegiate School headmaster Wayne Brown said Round Square's ethos complements the thinking of WCS.

"Our world needs courageous and compassionate leaders, prepared to discover and embrace cultures and nationalities in ways that promote meaningful understanding and lasting respect," Brown said.

"Integrating global frameworks alongside the standard curriculum is Whanganui Collegiate School's vehicle to develop this outlook."

Round Square helps highlight the initiatives that New Zealand citizens are achieving with a prominent focus on young people.

Brown said they provide opportunity for students to develop an international mindset that will challenge them to become interconnected young adults who are ready to be catalysts of change.

"There are so many young adults around the world doing amazing things," he said.

"I look forward to bringing that world experience to our students in Whanganui and likewise being able to showcase our young adults to the world."