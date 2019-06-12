Whanganui High School performing arts students are celebrating their phenomenal stage successes with two nights of shows at the Royal Whanganui Opera House next week. Rock bands fresh from the Smokefreerockquest regional finals, dancers, actors, chamber ensembles, singers, kapa haka, Pasifika and more. Noah Belchambers (front) pictured with band Late Night Tales won the Smokefreerockquest musicianship award and will be competing for house points in Battle of the Houses performances that will be judged by NZ celebrities.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - membership open to anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Clans Raceday

When:11.45am to 4pm

Where: The Racecourse, 19a Purnell St

Details: Eight races. Free entry and parking.

Artist Fix

When: 2pm

Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Denys Watkins discusses his Dynamo Hum exhibition with assistant curator Jessica Kidd.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: The Price of Everything - explores the roles of art and artistic passion in today's money-driven, consumer-based society. Limited door sales $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call (06) 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am to 11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am to 12pm

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - membership open to anyone interested in toy libraries.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Night Train rolls into Lucky

When:8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Mixing house, techno and underground beats featuring Heylady, DJ Reece and Drifty. Doors open 5pm free until 10pm. $10 entry after10pm.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

The Sound of the Soul

When: 2pm to 3pm

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Details: Come and experience chanting HU and enjoy spiritual conversation with others of like heart. Entry free. Contact: Graeme (06) 344 7057.

Kelvin Cruickshank live

When: 7pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Popular NZ Medium Kelvin Cruickshank passing on messages from people who have died and are in spirit. Tickets $73, age restriction 16 +. Book at RWOH or online at whanganuivenues.co.nz



MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: My Man Godfrey - 1936 American classic. Manhattan socialite (Carole Lombard) gets more than she bargained for when she hires a vagrant (William Powell) as her butler. See

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery

session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the barracks in St Hill St.

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on (06) 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Small Talks About Big Ideas

When: 6.30pm

Where: Bayleys, 158 Wicksteed St

Details: Each speaker has a short time-frame to describe something they are passionate about. Tickets $15 to benefit Women's Refuge.

Performing arts concert 2019

When: 7pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: WHS performing arts students celebrate their ongoing success regionally, nationally and internationally. Adult $10, student $8. Tickets can be purchased from the WHS students Centre, front office or from The Royal Wanganui Opera House.