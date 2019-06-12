Whanganui High School performing arts students are celebrating their phenomenal stage successes with two nights of shows at the Royal Whanganui Opera House next week. Rock bands fresh from the Smokefreerockquest regional finals, dancers, actors, chamber ensembles, singers, kapa haka, Pasifika and more. Noah Belchambers (front) pictured with band Late Night Tales won the Smokefreerockquest musicianship award and will be competing for house points in Battle of the Houses performances that will be judged by NZ celebrities.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - membership open to anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Clans Raceday
When:11.45am to 4pm
Where: The Racecourse, 19a Purnell St
Details: Eight races. Free entry and parking.
Artist Fix
When: 2pm
Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Denys Watkins discusses his Dynamo Hum exhibition with assistant curator Jessica Kidd.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: The Price of Everything - explores the roles of art and artistic passion in today's money-driven, consumer-based society. Limited door sales $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call (06) 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am to 11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am to 12pm
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - membership open to anyone interested in toy libraries.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Night Train rolls into Lucky
When:8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Mixing house, techno and underground beats featuring Heylady, DJ Reece and Drifty. Doors open 5pm free until 10pm. $10 entry after10pm.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
The Sound of the Soul
When: 2pm to 3pm
Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St
Details: Come and experience chanting HU and enjoy spiritual conversation with others of like heart. Entry free. Contact: Graeme (06) 344 7057.
Kelvin Cruickshank live
When: 7pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Popular NZ Medium Kelvin Cruickshank passing on messages from people who have died and are in spirit. Tickets $73, age restriction 16 +. Book at RWOH or online at whanganuivenues.co.nz
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: My Man Godfrey - 1936 American classic. Manhattan socialite (Carole Lombard) gets more than she bargained for when she hires a vagrant (William Powell) as her butler. See
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery
session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath the barracks in St Hill St.
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on (06) 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Small Talks About Big Ideas
When: 6.30pm
Where: Bayleys, 158 Wicksteed St
Details: Each speaker has a short time-frame to describe something they are passionate about. Tickets $15 to benefit Women's Refuge.
Performing arts concert 2019
When: 7pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: WHS performing arts students celebrate their ongoing success regionally, nationally and internationally. Adult $10, student $8. Tickets can be purchased from the WHS students Centre, front office or from The Royal Wanganui Opera House.
