It's not every day a cause is fought for by filling a bag full of baby clothes but due to the efforts of two Whanganui women, the fight to end period poverty is under way.

The Fill-a-Bag fundraiser for The Good Fund is being run in 16 locations nationwide throughout June with Te Maari Barham and Kay Benseman hosting Whanganui's event at 10 am on June 22 at St Peter's Church Hall.

Barham said the fundraiser pulled together two things that were extremely important to her.

"It is about ensuring menstruating people in New Zealand have easy and affordable access to menstrual products and sustainability," she said.

Advertisement

They are currently seeking donations of baby clothes that will be recirculated from a family who no longer needs them to another in need to keep them out of a landfill, says Braham.

They are also looking for bags recycled from online grocery orders that will be given on arrival to fill with baby clothes.

Entry is $10 and anyone is welcome from parents, guardians to grandparents, Braham said.

"The fundraiser is an important event in bringing Whanganui communities together to share baby clothes, catch up with friends and raise awareness of period poverty in our community," she said.

The event also offers assistance to the community on what is available for those who may not be able to access sustainable menstrual products.

"Its making people realise there are other options out there then just single-use products and there is help out there to help with the price of it all from The Good Fund," Braham said.

St Peters church in Gonville has offered their space free of charge to hold the event and the Springvale Playcentre and Whanganui Toy Library have agreed to be a public donation drop-off points.

All proceeds raised will go towards The Good Fund that helps New Zealand women nationwide have a choice to access and be educated on reusable sanitary products.

There, women can buy sustainable sanitary products or apply for a Good Fund rebate to get discounted products.

Due to the success of the first Fill-a-Bag in Hamilton in March that raised over $3000, both women are hoping for similar success in Whanganui.

The Whanganui Toy Library is open Thursday 9.30am-11.30am or Saturday 10am-12pm and Springvale Playcentre on weekday mornings 9am-12pm to drop off baby clothes anyone is wishing to donate.