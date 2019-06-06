Emergency services were kept busy with two car crashes within five minutes of each other last night.

The first occurred on Heads Rd, near Gilberd St, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 8.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said five people were in the vehicle at the time.

One person was assessed and treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

The second callout was after a car went off Blueskin Road in Westmere around 8.55pm.

One person received moderate injuries and was transported to Whanganui Hospital.