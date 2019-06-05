Two Whanganui tickets were among the 15 Lotto winners to scoop up $15,770 with Lotto Second Division on June 1.

Castlecliff Four Square and Aramoho Mags and Lotto store sold the winning tickets.

Castlecliff Four Square owner Vivek Bangia says it is the third big win for his store.

In previous years they have sold two big Instant Kiwi prizewinners.

"It's always a pleasure to see a local win it or someone who is deserving win it," he says.

It is not the first time Aramoho Mags and Lotto store has sold a winning ticket either, with several previous wins from current and previous owners.

The prize won from Aramoho Mags and Lotto store is yet to be claimed.

It is recommended anyone who bought a ticket at the store for the draw on Saturday, June 1 writes their name on the back of the ticket and checks it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.