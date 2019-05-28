Rough overnight weather had some Whanganui residents waking up without power this morning.

Around 480 properties in Gonville and Bastia Hill were affected when high winds and heavy rain damaged Powerco's network.

Supply to Gonville properties was knocked out at 11.30pm, but restored around 8am.

Powerco crews remain on site to clean damage.

A second outage which happened around 4am was caused by a downed power pole in Bastia Hill.

Powerco network control manager Phil Marsh said crews are working on the site and investigaing the cause of the downed pole.

It's expected power will be reconnected by this afternoon.