A Marton teenager has snapped up an award sure to propel his photography career to the next level.

Tayler Burke won the president's award for the single best shot at the annual MotorSport New Zealand awards in Wellington over the week.

The 18-year-old took up an interest in photography in his early teens with a focus on motorsport, but also took time to experiment with other styles of photography, from shooting other sports through to astrophotography.

Burke says his journey started when he went to Manfeild while borrowing a friend's camera.

"I got a lot of good feedback back then and just stuck at it and eventually purchased my own camera and just showed up to as many events as I could and just tried to get my name out there generally.

"It's funny looking back now on the first weekend I took photos, I cringe a wee bit at them, but it's also cool to see the progress I've made."

The winning shot was taken Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park during the build-up to the Dennis Hulme memorial trophy race.

At the award show the judge described Burke's photo as a striking image that demands attention.

Burke's award winning shot that almost wasn't entered in with his portfolio. Photo / Supplied.

While putting together a portfolio to enter in the competition, Burke almost left out the award winning shot.

"My mate and I were struggling to decide which six photos to enter for the portfolio and we almost went in favour of the action photos, looking at what images had won in previous years, but I'm thankful I liked it much I decided to keep it in."

Burke, who works at a Marton engineering company, hopes to one day make his passion his career.

Late last year he picked up his first client in Marton company 38 Digital to be the official photographer of the New Zealand Formula First Championship.

"Obviously the long term plan is to become a professional photographer and this award is certainly a big step towards making that dream a reality but there's a long way to go yet."