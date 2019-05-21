A truck carrying hay has hit power lines at a railway crossing on SH1 near Hunterville.

The accident occurred at about 9.30am between Jeffersons Line and Te Houhou Rd.

No one was trapped or injured and all occupants were removed from the truck which was the only vehicle involved.

Kiwirail has been approached for comment about the impact on rail services.

Advertisement

Ambulance, fire and police services attended the scene and a railway crew is on site to carry out repairs.

Both lanes of the road remain open. Police are not aware of what caused the accident at this time.