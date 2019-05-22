Pink Ribbon Breakfast is Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's biggest fundraising campaign, held in May each year. There will be two breakfasts in Whanganui this Sunday - one for early birds at the Grand Hotel or for those who prefer to eat later Club Metro is hosting a mid-morning to afternoon spread. Training for You in Ingestre will also host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast with a chance to win fabulous prizes on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Stargazing
When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Artist Talk
Denys Watkins
When: 10.45am
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Denys Watkins discusses his Dynamo Hum exhibition with assistant curator Jessica Kidd.
Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Artist Talk
Peter Trevelyan
When: 12pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Peter Trevelyan discusses his Delineate exhibition with curator Greg Donson.
SUNDAY
Pink Ribbon Breakfast
When: 8am
Where: Grand Hotel Dining Room
Details: Bubbles or orange juice on arrival. Continental breakfast/full cooked breakfast, filtered coffee and tea. All proceeds from tickets are being donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Book at the hotel reception or by calling 06 345 0955.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Pink Ribbon Breakfast
When:11.30am to 2pm
Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St
Details: Enjoy a delicious breakfast at Club Metro. All proceeds to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1-3pm.
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476
Vocal and Instrumental Recital
When: 2pm
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Wanganui Music Society present items by local performers followed by afternoon tea. All welcome. Members free. Non-members $5 entry at the door. Children - koha.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St.
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities & styles of music.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Western: public screening - German director Valeska Grisebach turns a keenly observant eye on the macho environment of a German construction camp on Europe's eastern frontier. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Target Shooting
When:7pm
Where: Old RSA hooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and Yarn
When: 10am-12 noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St.
Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Pink Ribbon Breakfast
When: 10.30am to 1pm
Where: Training for You, 148 Ingestre St
Details: Sausage sizzle and raffles.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5, is noon on Tuesday, May 28.