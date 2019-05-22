Pink Ribbon Breakfast is Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's biggest fundraising campaign, held in May each year. There will be two breakfasts in Whanganui this Sunday - one for early birds at the Grand Hotel or for those who prefer to eat later Club Metro is hosting a mid-morning to afternoon spread. Training for You in Ingestre will also host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast with a chance to win fabulous prizes on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Stargazing

When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Artist Talk

Denys Watkins

When: 10.45am

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Denys Watkins discusses his Dynamo Hum exhibition with assistant curator Jessica Kidd.

Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Artist Talk

Peter Trevelyan

When: 12pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Peter Trevelyan discusses his Delineate exhibition with curator Greg Donson.

SUNDAY

Pink Ribbon Breakfast

When: 8am

Where: Grand Hotel Dining Room

Details: Bubbles or orange juice on arrival. Continental breakfast/full cooked breakfast, filtered coffee and tea. All proceeds from tickets are being donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Book at the hotel reception or by calling 06 345 0955.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast

When:11.30am to 2pm

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St

Details: Enjoy a delicious breakfast at Club Metro. All proceeds to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1-3pm.

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

Vocal and Instrumental Recital

When: 2pm

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Wanganui Music Society present items by local performers followed by afternoon tea. All welcome. Members free. Non-members $5 entry at the door. Children - koha.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St.

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities & styles of music.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Western: public screening - German director Valeska Grisebach turns a keenly observant eye on the macho environment of a German construction camp on Europe's eastern frontier. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Target Shooting

When:7pm

Where: Old RSA hooting range underneath the Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus to join for the winter season. $10 start fee. Contact club captain Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-12 noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St.

Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast

When: 10.30am to 1pm

Where: Training for You, 148 Ingestre St

Details: Sausage sizzle and raffles.

