The first event of its kind in New Zealand took place at Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui on Sunday when the Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club hosted an open day.

The open day provided the public with an opportunity to see what a raceday is like with mock races presenting an opportunity for people to see the greyhound's procedures.

These include identification, weighing and veterinary check processes before the greyhounds enter their kennels to race.

Event organiser Ivan Howe said he was over the moon with the turnout at the event with at least 100 people in attendance.

"The public turnout has been fantastic. It's certainly overwhelming that this many people are actually interested in what goes on at a greyhound race meeting," Howe said.

"Obviously all these people love their animals too. There are a lot of retired animals here which is fantastic to see."

The open day was attended by plenty of local trainers and owners and there was a sausage sizzle and face painting for the kids.

Howe said he would like to see more clubs get on board with the idea and at this stage is considering making it a three or six monthly event.

"Not only are we showing greyhound racing today, but that there's life after racing. We've got Greyhounds As Pets, Nightrave Greyhounds and the Kotuku Foundation here.

"They all have specific roles for dogs after they finish racing, like to rehome them as pets. The Kotuku Foundation actually use them as sight hounds to assist with the blind."

Howe thanked sponsors such as Greyhound Racing New Zealand and the Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club for making the event possible.

The greyhounds wil be racing at Hatrick again this Wednesday from 12pm until 5pm.